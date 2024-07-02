Coach Kanchon Academy steps into 7th year through colourful ceremony

Coach Kanchon Academy is an institution established with a view to creating 1 million entrepreneurs in the country and spreading happiness among millions of people. After successfully completing six years, the institution entered its seventh year on Sunday (30 June).

Marking this occasion, a colorful program titled "On Kori Happiness, Bhalo Rakhi Bangladesh" was organized at Aloki Convention Center in the capital.

On Sunday evening, the founder of the organization, Muhammad Elias Kanchon, who is popularly known as Coach Kanchon, started the happiness celebration by cutting the cake with the invited guests.

Ten Minutes School Founder Ayman Sadiq, Career and Professional Trainer Ghulam Sumdany Don, Author Mark Anupam Mallick, Sales Leadership Trainer Yousuf Efti, Career Coach Training Solutions Chief Executive Officer Jamal Uddin Jamy, Sales Trainer Razib Ahmed, Public Speaker Solaiman Ahmed Jisan, founder of Kids Time Waliullah Bhuiyan, admin of virtual business group 'Qaumi Entrepreneurs' Maulana Rokan Ryan, founder of Inspire Bangladesh Imran Fahad, and other industry leaders and business icons were present.

The guests present on the occasion praised Coach Kanchon's happiness program and wished him further excellence and success. Speaking as a special guest, Ghulam Sumdany Don said, "When we are busy with solving our own problems, Coach Kanchon is busy with spreading happiness in the society. And not everyone has courage to do so. Hopefully, this initiative of Coach Kanchon will reach a bigger scale in the coming days."

Author Mark Anupam Mallick said, "Coach Kanchon is a man who has a great hunger to know and learn and interestingly, he is spreading that hunger to everyone else, increasing the interest to learn. I believe his success in this journey is a must."

Addressing the event, Coach Kanchon has announced to provide free training to 1 million entrepreneurs in the next one year. He said, "We are committed to the mission of building a Happier, Healthier and Better World. Creating a million skilled entrepreneurs in the country, spreading happiness among millions of people is part of that mission.

A drop of water named 'Coach Kanchon Academy' has started 7 years back, now it has become an ocean. It has been possible only because of people's love, inspiration and always by their side. By stepping into the seventh year, we are richer, more fulfilled, ready to shoulder more responsibility. I will come with something better for everyone including entrepreneurs in the coming days, InshaAllah."

It should be noted that Coach Kanchon is a unique name in the journey of spreading the techniques of keeping oneself happy by removing mental instability. He is an author, entrepreneur and happiness coach. He talks about life, about thinking about life. Besides, Muhammad Ilyas Kanchon is the founder of organic brand Naturals. He has expanded the business beyond the borders of the country.

He is one of the Bangladesh citizens running around the country and abroad with the aim of building a global brand. Since its inception in 2018, Coach Kanchon Academy has provided 50,000 individuals and entrepreneurs with various trainings including happiness, brain mastering and business growth and marketing strategies at the individual level. This training has helped transform tough times into happy moments, supercharge business growth and help entrepreneurs build eight-to-nine-digit

future businesses. Coach Kanchon's book has been read by more than 50 thousand readers