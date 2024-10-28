Coach Kanchon academies growth conference held

28 October, 2024, 05:05 pm
28 October, 2024, 05:05 pm

28 October, 2024, 05:05 pm
Coach Kanchon academies growth conference held

Coach Kanchon Academy has organised 'Growth Conference' with the slogan 'Breaking Inertia, Creating Momentum'.

Simultaneously, the organisation also arranged graduation ceremony of 'Brave Batch-2' at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital on Saturday.

More than 1,000 entrepreneurs including young entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, university professors, doctors, engineers and lawyers participated at the day-long event.

In the first part of the programme, Muhammad Elias Kanchon, the founder of Coach Kanchon Academy, the first international happiness coach and brain trainer in Bangladesh, spoke about Breakthrough to Business Success.

In the second part of the evening, the graduation celebration of Batch-2 of the Academy's Brave-High Value Business Coaching Program was held in a grand ceremony. The grand event ended with 44 students of Brave Batch 2 wearing their scarf and giving certificates.

In his speech, Coach Kanchon said, "I have come to today's successful position through tragedy. I don't want you to suffer so much like me, so I am constantly sharing all my learning with you. This great meeting started a new history in Bangladesh's e-learning platform. We want to go far along this path of history. This arrangement will increase people's confidence in e-learning.

He also said Brave is Bangladesh's only premium and high-value business coaching programme. It offers in-depth coaching and mentoring using world-class advanced strategies, frameworks, and tools I developed. I no longer consider business a subject of commerce; it is now a science at the ultimate level. So, it is very important to understand its formulas clearly. There can be no alternative to Brave to understand such subtleties crystal clear.

Since 2018, more than 50,000 trainees have benefited from participating in various sessions of Coach Kanchon Academy, and Coach Kanchon's book has been read by more than 50,000 readers.

 

 

