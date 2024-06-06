CMF Kral’s Council qualifies for finals in MLBB Champions Battle (MCB)

06 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
CMF Kral’s Council qualifies for finals in MLBB Champions Battle (MCB)

About 180 esports teams from Bangladesh have participated in this tournament, with the prize money set at $4000.

Photo: Courtesy
CMF Kral's Council, One of the Bangladeshi esports teams has reached the finals of the MLBB Champions Battle (MCB) Season 3 BD Qualifiers, the official Bangladeshi tournament for the mobile game 'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'. 

The MCB S3 tournament, which began on April 18 this year, had its final match on May 11. 

About 180 esports teams from Bangladesh have participated in this tournament, with the prize money set at $4000. The team, consisting of Esrak Hasan (xPerfect), Arafat Hossain (Koshai), Karib Ahmed (Karib), Rubayet Ahmed (Radiance), Tanvir Hossain (Xecution), and Irfat Zaman Nafees (Stanlee) with the team manager Raiyan Khan Niloy (TAKi) secured several championships last year, including being the current champion of the Discovery One (D1) Cup.

Moreover, the top 2 teams have secured their spot and fought in the South Asian Regional Qualifiers in the LAN event organized at Kathmandu, Nepal on May 23. CMF Kral's Council has secured the 3rd position in the MCB Nepal Playoffs representing Bangladesh in an International Platform.

 

