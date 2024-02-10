Clothing brand Blue Dream celebrates 13th anniversary

The country's largest wholesale clothing brand 'Blue Dream' has entered thirteen years. Modern clothing brand Blue Dream completes 12 years of business success.

Bangladesh's largest wholesale clothing brand Blue Dream Group has been exporting clothes to more than 50 countries including Poland, France, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, England, Italy, America, Qatar, Kuwait, reads a press release.

This information was given at the 12th-anniversary event of Brand Blue Dream Group held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Friday. Blue Dream founder and managing director KSM Swapneel Chowdhury Sohag presented his success story on the occasion.

"Maa brought up the story behind how she got established by starting a business in student life with a 14 thousand taka," he said.

He said "Blue Dream Group consists of six companies. There are several businesses including clothing, leather, fabric, interior design, developers and non-profit company Asian Life Foundation. The orphanage is run with 20% of Blue Dream's profits. Currently running Blue Dream with the largest number of outlets in Bangladesh (1300 plus)."

"Now the number of dealers, showrooms and depots in the country and outside the country is 1325. In 2010, we started our journey with small-scale wholesale in various shops in Mirpur. We have Blue Dream showrooms across the country. Blue Dream clothing is being exported to 51 countries," he said.

In the event, it was also informed that Blue Dream Group has 38 types of products which are exported to the country and outside the country by this Blue Dream Group. And 10 more new items will be added before Eid. On the occasion top 24 from showroom owner and dealer owner for top performance transaction target fulfillment and advance money held by the company were awarded crest.

RJ Golam Kibria-Brand Ambassador Blue-Dream, popular actress Miss Vidya Sinha Meem, young budding all-rounder of Bangladesh cricket team Mehdi Hasan Miraj, popular singer Sohag and his team were present as guests in the event.

Also present were respected dealers and showroom owners of Blue Dream including journalists, officers/employees working in Blue-Dream and dignitaries. Former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, whip of national parliament and member of parliament of Narail-2 seat, Mashrafe bin Mortuza, was given a memento in the ceremony. His personal assistant Sunny received the memorial. Among the showroom owners who were awarded on the occasion were, Kabir Hossain-Goala Bazar, Sylhet; Md. Farhad Hossain-Subastu, Gulshan; Abdullah Al Noman, Feni; Abu Saeed-Ghatail, Tangail; Md. Dulal Khalifa-Gurdaspur, Natore; Md: Iqbal Hossain Burichong-Comilla; Akash Saha-Lohagra, Narail and Tariq Ibn Ansar-Pabna Sadr.MMd. Russell-Idgah, Arif Mir- Mirpur; Joy Alam Sohag-Baniachong; Angan Fashion-Pubile, Gazipur; Kamal Hosan-Khilkhet; Md. Shafiqul Islam-Madhavpur and Md. Al Helal-Dhupchachia.