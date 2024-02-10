Clothing brand Blue Dream celebrates 13th anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 04:26 pm

Clothing brand Blue Dream celebrates 13th anniversary

Press Release
10 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 04:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's largest wholesale clothing brand 'Blue Dream' has entered thirteen years. Modern clothing brand Blue Dream completes 12 years of business success. 

Bangladesh's largest wholesale clothing brand Blue Dream Group has been exporting clothes to more than 50 countries including Poland, France, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, England, Italy, America, Qatar, Kuwait, reads a press release. 

This information was given at the 12th-anniversary event of Brand Blue Dream Group held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Friday. Blue Dream founder and managing director KSM Swapneel Chowdhury Sohag presented his success story on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Maa brought up the story behind how she got established by starting a business in student life with a 14 thousand taka," he said. 

He said "Blue Dream Group consists of six companies. There are several businesses including clothing, leather, fabric, interior design, developers and non-profit company Asian Life Foundation. The orphanage is run with 20% of Blue Dream's profits. Currently running Blue Dream with the largest number of outlets in Bangladesh (1300 plus)."

"Now the number of dealers, showrooms and depots in the country and outside the country is 1325. In 2010, we started our journey with small-scale wholesale in various shops in Mirpur. We have Blue Dream showrooms across the country. Blue Dream clothing is being exported to 51 countries," he said.  

In the event, it was also informed that Blue Dream Group has 38 types of products which are exported to the country and outside the country by this Blue Dream Group. And 10 more new items will be added before Eid. On the occasion top 24 from showroom owner and dealer owner for top performance transaction target fulfillment and advance money held by the company were awarded crest. 

RJ Golam Kibria-Brand Ambassador Blue-Dream, popular actress Miss Vidya Sinha Meem, young budding all-rounder of Bangladesh cricket team Mehdi Hasan Miraj, popular singer Sohag and his team were present as guests in the event. 

Also present were respected dealers and showroom owners of Blue Dream including journalists, officers/employees working in Blue-Dream and dignitaries. Former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, whip of national parliament and member of parliament of Narail-2 seat, Mashrafe bin Mortuza, was given a memento in the ceremony. His personal assistant Sunny received the memorial. Among the showroom owners who were awarded on the occasion were, Kabir Hossain-Goala Bazar, Sylhet; Md. Farhad Hossain-Subastu, Gulshan; Abdullah Al Noman, Feni; Abu Saeed-Ghatail, Tangail; Md. Dulal Khalifa-Gurdaspur, Natore; Md: Iqbal Hossain Burichong-Comilla; Akash Saha-Lohagra, Narail and Tariq Ibn Ansar-Pabna Sadr.MMd. Russell-Idgah, Arif Mir- Mirpur; Joy Alam Sohag-Baniachong; Angan Fashion-Pubile, Gazipur; Kamal Hosan-Khilkhet; Md. Shafiqul Islam-Madhavpur and Md. Al Helal-Dhupchachia.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

9h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

7h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

9h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lankan to smash ODI double century

39m | Videos
Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

Mainimukh Bazar: Thriving hub of Rangamati’s agro economy

1h | Videos
Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

2h | Videos
Enter in market corrections

Enter in market corrections

3h | Videos