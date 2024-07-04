Closing ceremony of World Environment Day celebration and Environment Fair 2024 held

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at the concluding ceremony of the World Environment Day celebration and prize distribution on the occasion on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: Courtesy

The closing and prize distribution ceremony for World Environment Day and the Environment Fair 2024 has been held in the conference room with the theme "We Will Reclaim Lands, Prevent Desertification, Achieve Drought Endurance."

World Environment Day was celebrated on 5 June, while the Environment Fair 2024 ran from 5-11 June, reads a press release.

The event was graced with the presence of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, as the chief guest. The ministry's secretary attended as a special guest, and Dr Farhina Ahmed, director general of the Department of Environment, presided over the ceremony.

The programme commenced at 4pm yesterday (3 July) with a recitation from the Quran, followed by a documentary showcasing various initiatives of the Ministry of Environment.

Additional Director General Md Siddiqur Rahman made the welcome address highlighting the various activities carried out to observe the World Environment Day 2024, including the release of souvenirs and pamphlets, a children's drawing competition, a debate competition, an essay competition on the environment and forests through the eyes of children, and seminars on environmental topics in 100 educational institutions across Dhaka city.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all those who supported these awareness programs and seminars.

Ministry Secretary Farhina Ahmed delivered a brief speech as a special guest. Later, the chief guest, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, awarded prizes to the top performers in four categories: Children's Drawing Competition, Debate Competition, Environmental Slogan Competition, and the Environment Fair.

In the Children's Drawing Competition, certificates, crests, prize bonds, and watercolors were awarded to the 12 winners.

The top three winners received prize bonds worth Tk3000 each, while the nine runners-up received prize bonds worth Tk2000 each.

Rajshahi University won the debate competition, with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) securing the runner-up position. The winning team received Tk40,000, while the runner-up team received Tk30,000, along with crests and certificates.

Students from 15 educational institutions in Dhaka participated in the environmental essay competition, and four winners were selected and awarded prize money, crests, certificates, and watercolors.

The top five organisations participating in the Environment Fair were also awarded crests and certificates.

In his speech, Minister Saber commended the Director General of the Department of Environment for not using any type of plastic in the event.

He assured that from the next month, no plastic or single-use plastic would be used in the national assembly.

He emphasised the importance of public health and environmental protection and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for prioritising environmental conservation among the government's top 10 sectors.

He concluded by urging everyone to be conscious and smart citizens, expressing his commitment to building a developed and prosperous "Sonar Bangla".

The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks from the Director General of the Department of Environment, Abdul Hamid, who thanked the Directorate's officials and all those involved in organising World Environment Day and the Environment Fair 2024.

