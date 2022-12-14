Closing ceremony of Faculty Development Programme held at BUP

The closing ceremony of the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) conducted by the office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at Bijoy Auditorium of its campus on 14 December.

The programme was started on 23 October aiming to improve quality and intellectual development of newly recruited faculty members, reads a press release.

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present as the chief guest and conducted a session titled "inculcating ethical values is a must for a teacher" at the closing function.

At the end, the chief guest handed over certificates to all faculty members who successfully completed the FDP.

All senior officials of BUP, newly recruited and other faculty members were present in the closing ceremony.