Closing ceremony of BYEC 1.0 held

Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Competition (BYEC) 1.0 ended on a high note on 18 July through a virtual closing ceremony.

Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Advice and Helpcentre (B'Yeah) launched a five-month-long competition to harness the power of youth entrepreneurship to tackle the most pressing challenges faced in our communities and showcase the youth's innovative entrepreneurial solutions, reads a press release.

B'Yeah awarded three winners a total of Tk9 lakh innovation fund.

These three winners are – Md Al-Amin, Zarrin Tasnim and Wasiul Haque Bhuiyan.

Furthermore, the top ten youth entrepreneurs will get ancillary support valuing more than Tk5 lakh from the partners – Academy of Business Professionals, Bepari.info, and Game Changer Training & Consulting, coupled with training on Decent Work, Social and Green Entrepreneurship Toolkit from B'Yeah.

In the first stage of BYEC 1.0, B'Yeah received more than 2,500 ideas through the competition's microsite.

Among these, 20 entrepreneurs proceeded to the incubation stage after multiple selection rounds.

The incubation was full of hands-on activities, 70 hours+ sessions coupled with mentoring.

More than 20 industry leaders conducted these sessions where the selected youth entrepreneurs got a unique chance to interact with changemakers, the release adds.

The final award ceremony was held on 18 July, where prominent personalities from home & abroad, such as Marta Krupinska, head of Google for Startups UK & chair, Youth Business International (YBI); Gunjan Bahadur Dallakoti, SME Development specialist, International Labour Organisation (ILO); MM Zimran Khan, head of Exploration, UNDP Accelerator Lab, Bangladesh, and Vandana Verma, programme manager, IKEA Foundation were present as special guests.

Tarif Mohammad Khan, head of Brand & Strategy, Dekko ISHO Group, and Raisul Kabir, co-founder & CEO, Brain Station 23, shared their experiences of contributing as mentors in the programme.

In the welcome note, B'Yeah Chairman Manzoor Hasan OBE mentioned, "Bangladesh Youth Enterprise Competition 1.0 has brought the best out of the youth while providing them with a congenial environment to grow and mature."

Executive Director of B'Yeah, Md Rashed Mamun, declared, "This evening marks not the closing, but rather the beginning of a remarkable journey full of courage and perseverance representing Bangladeshi youth."

The guests were pleased to see the extensive support the first cohort of BYEC 1.0 got from B'Yeah.

B'Yeah intends to launch this programme on a much larger scale in coming years to replicate the enormous success in supporting a vibrant youth community.