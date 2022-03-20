Closing ceremony of Bangladesh Academy of Science-FSIBL Science Olympiad 2022 held

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The prize giving and closing ceremony of Bangladesh Academy of Science-First Security Islami Bank 12th National Science Olympiad-2022 was held at Curzon Hall of Dhaka University Friday (18 March).

Architect Yeafesh Osman, minister of science and technology was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

Tohurul Hoque, EVP and manager of FSIBL's Banani branch was present on behalf of the special guest in the prize giving ceremony.

The programme was presided over by Emeritus Professor Dr AK Azad Chowdhury.

Among others, Prof Mesbahuddin Ahmed, coordinator, Science Olympiad 2022; Prof Dr Hasina Khan, secretary, Bangladesh Academy of Science; representatives of media partners of the programme and other officials were present on the programme.

