Closing ceremony of Bangladesh Academy of Science-First Security Islami Bank Science Olympiad 2023 held

13 February, 2023, 11:20 am
13 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The prize-giving and closing ceremony of Bangladesh Academy of Science-First Security Islami Bank 13th National Science Olympiad-2023 was held at Curzon Hall of Dhaka University on 11 February.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, was virtually present as chief guest in the prize-giving ceremony, reads a press release.

Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd Syed Waseque Md Ali was present as a special guest and Professor Dr Zahurul Karim, vice president of Bangladesh Academy of Science presided over the programme.

Among others, Emeritus Professor Dr M Shamsher Ali, convener, Science Olympiad 2023, Professor Dr Hasina Khan, secretary, Bangladesh Academy of Science, Teachers and coordinators of different school and college, Representatives of Media Partners of the programme and other officials were present in the programme.

First Security Islami Bank / Bangladesh Academy of Sciences

