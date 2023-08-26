Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Letter Writing Competition 2023 held at DU

Closing ceremony of Bangabandhu Letter Writing Competition 2023 held at DU

The Dhaka University Cultural Council (DUCS) organized the closing ceremony of the Bangabandhu Letter Writing Competition 2023 for the seventh time, aiming to capture the unspoken words, regrets, dreams, and aspirations of the present generation towards Bangabandhu.

According to a press release, the final phase and prize distribution of the 'Bangabandhu Letter Writing Competition 2023' were held at the Majumdar Auditorium of Dhaka University.

A total of 683 letters were submitted from all corners of the country for this event. Among these submissions, the winners in the junior group category include Nishat Jahan Lavanya, Mo Kawshar Ahmed, Ranit Adhikari, Abdullah Al Noman, and Maliha Fahmida Labiba. In the senior group category, the awardees are Mahima Ghazi Arna, Sabiha Sultana Pushpa, Haimanti Das Esha, Meher Afroz Jahan, and Samiuzzaman Samin.

The judging panel for this competition comprised of Harun Habib, an award-winning writer, journalist, and valiant freedom fighter recognized by the Bangla Academy, along with Ajay Dasgupta, an Ekushey Medalist and valiant freedom fighter.

