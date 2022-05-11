ClimateLaunchpad 2022 calls for Green Business ideas

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 12:28 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The world's largest green business idea competition, ClimateLaunchpad, powered by Climate-KIC, the European Union (EU)'s main climate innovation body under the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), kicked off the ninth edition of its green global business idea competition and is now open for submission.

South Asia-based Social Enterprise "GenLab" is the implementing partner for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said a press release. 

The deadline for preliminary idea submission is the 14 May for Bangladesh and the 22 May for Bhutan respectively. 

A total of 64 countries are participating for the year 2022. The world's best ideas will gain access to Climate-KIC's renowned Accelerator Programme, focused on cleantech commercialisation.

The overall winner of the Grand Final also receives a cash prize of  €10,000, the runner-up gets  €5,000 and the team that comes in third place wins  €2,500.

The top 16 teams selected by the jury in the semi-finals to perform in the Final Round of the Global Grand Final, will automatically get direct access to the ClimateLaunchpad Accelerator. The initiative is locally supported by Daraz.

ClimateLaunchpad welcomes innovations in the following themed tracks: Adaptation and Resilience, Circular Economies, Urban Solutions, Clean Energy, Food Systems, Sustainable Mobility, Blue Economy, and The Next Big Thing.

The judging criteria are - impact on climate change, business potential, and skills within the team.

Bangladesh became the Global Champions in 2020 out of around 3,000 applications in 56 countries, clinching the €10,000 prize and incubation support from EIT Climate-KIC and GenLab. The Bangladesh team, Cassetex, developed a solar-powered battery service for electric 3-wheelers in the country.

Ratul Dev; the country Lead for Bangladesh and Bhutan who also serves as the executive director of GenLab has said, "We got to fix climate change but it can not be done overnight and citizen-based initiatives are key towards achieving sustainable growth that eventually fights climate change. Local and community-based green entrepreneurial ideas will receive global scalability, mentoring, and incubation through ClimateLaunchpad to bring success as a startup."

