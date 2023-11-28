Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC) organises training on quality assurance

28 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC) organises training on quality assurance

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On November 28, Tuesday, a three-day climate impact assessment data storage and quality assurance training organized by the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CRILIC) under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming (CRIM) project of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) was inaugurated. 

Md. Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury, project director of Cream and Acrylic, inaugurated the training. While inaugurating the training, he said that the importance of this training is very important - keeping in mind the temporary or permanent negative impact of global climate change on Bangladesh, we need to prepare for the future with multi-faceted training for the development of local infrastructure.

Among others, Bhola Sadar, Tamizuddin and Lalmohan Upazila engineers of various levels participated in the training through Zoom link and 12 engineers from LGED headquarters participated in the training directly. 

The team leader of IDC Krilik was present. Dun Boom, senior organizational development Expert Antonio Arenas, senior civil engineering expert Homdrom Wevind and training specialist Banda Hafiz.

 

