Climate migrants: how remittances are reshaping Bangladesh's adaptation to climate change

Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people, stands on the frontline of climate change. Rising sea levels, an increased frequency of cyclones, and erratic weather patterns have left vulnerable communities struggling to cope. Amid this challenging scenario, millions of Bangladeshis have been forced to migrate internally or abroad due to the severe impacts on their livelihoods. However, remittances sent back home by Bangladeshi expatriates have emerged as a crucial lifeline, supporting climate adaptation efforts in significant ways.

Climate change and migration in Bangladesh

The effects of climate change in Bangladesh are significant. According to a report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), over 700,000 Bangladeshis are displaced each year due to climate-related disasters. This displacement often leads families to rely heavily on the support of relatives who have migrated abroad for better opportunities. Remittances, which amounted to $24.7 billion in 2023, play a pivotal role in sustaining these families, providing daily necessities and resources to adapt to the environmental challenges they face.

Remittances: a key tool for climate adaptation

The money sent back home by Bangladeshi diaspora workers has proven to be more than just a means of survival. It is being channelled into various climate adaptation strategies, helping communities build resilience against future disasters. Here's how:

Building climate-resilient homes: One of the primary uses of remittances in climate-affected areas is to construct stronger homes that can withstand natural disasters like cyclones and floods. The recent floods in Bangladesh have severely impacted the Feni and Noakhali districts. Oxfam reports that over 90% of the population in these areas has been affected, with 48% of homes destroyed. In a flood-prone country like Bangladesh, where such aftermath is expected, hope arises from the people providing aid. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, about 30% of remittances in rural areas are invested in home construction and improvements, including climate-resilient infrastructure.

Investing in flood defences: In regions like the Jamuna and Padma River basins, where riverbank erosion is a constant threat, remittance money can be further utilised to fund community-level flood defences. Engaging Bangladeshi immigrants through government and private projects could create a fund to strengthen embankments and build barriers that protect villages from river surges. Such community initiatives not only protect individual homes but also ensure that entire neighbourhoods remain safe during the rainy season.

Supporting sustainable agriculture: Climate change has made traditional farming practices more challenging, with unpredictable rainfall and soil salinity affecting yields. Remittances are playing a vital role in supporting the transition to climate-smart agriculture. Families are using these funds to invest in drought-resistant crop varieties, small-scale irrigation systems, and organic fertilisers, which improve soil health and crop resilience. A study by the World Bank highlights that in 2023, 18% of remittances were directed towards agricultural investments, helping families in northern districts like Rajshahi and Rangpur adapt to changing climate conditions.

As climate change continues to impact vulnerable communities across the country, the ability to adapt and rebuild becomes increasingly important. With the support of remittance services and the resilience of Bangladeshi families, there is hope for a brighter, more secure future amidst the challenges posed by climate change.

A brighter future through resilience

Remittances have emerged as a crucial factor in building resilience among climate-affected communities in Bangladesh. While challenges remain, the steady flow of financial support from the Bangladeshi diaspora has provided many families with the means to adapt to a changing environment. These remittance flows are shaping a more sustainable future by funding climate-resilient infrastructure, improving agricultural practices, and investing in community-level defences.

The writer is a professor at a private university.