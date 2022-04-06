Climate change, children and violence top the agenda at innovative Visionaries speakers event

Climate change as a driver of violence against children, including child marriage and child labour, was the focus of a Visionaries speakers event, a newly-created platform for inspiring talks that spark ideas, bold thinking and creative solutions Wednesday (6 April).

The event which took place at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka was jointly hosted by Unicef, World Vision and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, reads a press release.

Experts took to the floor to shed light on links between climate change and violence against children.

They also explored ways to protect children's well-being and safety – and to ensure that young people's voices are heard – in the response to climate change.

Unicef's Children's Climate Risk Index, which looks at how exposed children are to climate and environmental shocks, ranks Bangladesh 15 out of 163 countries.

Children in Bangladesh are not responsible for climate change, yet they are paying the highest price for it.

"Children are at the frontlines of the climate crisis. The most vulnerable are forced into overcrowded city slums where they often take on hazardous work to survive and are at greater risk for child marriage or sex work," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

One in three children in Bangladesh, nearly 20 million children in total, are victims of extreme weather, floods, river erosion, sea level rise and other environmental shocks driven by climate change, the release adds.

"Children and adolescents are crucial agents of change in the global fight against climate change, and at World Vision, we believe that involving them in solutions will generate positive results. We also believe that greater collaborations across diverse stakeholders are required to generate solutions for climate issues that can have lasting results," said Suresh Bartlett, national director of World Vision Bangladesh.

Many of these children end up adrift in city slums, their health and educational prospects shattered.

Millions are trapped in exploitative child labour, child marriage and trafficking.

"Environmental degradation is a driver of gender-based violence. Resource scarcity, conflicts and displacement caused by environmental degradation and climate change affect hard-won development gains and place vulnerable groups like women and children in a more disadvantaged position. Ending gender-based violence and securing environmental sustainability will help us achieve the interlinked global goals," said Raquibul Amin, International Union for Conservation of Nature country representative in Bangladesh.

"Adequate funding, awareness and training will help youths make the right choice to protect themselves from risks and impacts of climate change," said Md Alamgir Kabir, a youth activist from World Vision Child and Youth Forums, who spoke at the event.

The visionaries event included speakers sharing insights on certain topics.

Dora Platevic, USAID Bangladesh: Towards Resilient Futures: Let Youth Lead the Way; Jahin Shams Sakkar, Uttaran: A Youth-Led Adaptation Strategy to Save Bangladesh's Tidal Rivers; Jose Amaya, Gildan Activewear Inc: Education as Key to Tackling the Climate Crisis; Md Alamgir Kabir, World Vision Child & Youth Forums: The Multi-Faceted Reality of Vulnerability: Where does Climate Change Fall?; Mohammad Shah Alam, Sesame Workshop: Our Climate, Our Future – Big Thoughts for Small Kids; Natalie McCauley, Unicef Bangladesh: Child Protection & Climate Change; Sofia Canovas, United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) – Cox's Bazar: GBV, Natural Disasters and Protracted Displacement: Towards a Rights-Based Approach; Syed Tamjid Ur Rahman, Winrock: Expanding Opportunities for Climate-Vulnerable Youth through Digital Inclusion; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association: Governance and Rights: Missing Link in the Protection of Women and Children Against Vulnerabilities from Climate Change and Environmental Degradation; and Towfiq Khan, Centre for Policy Dialogue: Unpacking Inclusive Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.