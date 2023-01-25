Claim settlement ceremony held between Prime Insurance Company Ltd and Dhaka Bank

Photo: Courtesy
A claim settlement ceremony between Prime Insurance Company Limited (PICL) and Dhaka Bank Limited was held at the Dhaka Bank head office recently, said a press release. 

Suzadur Rahman, chairman of Prime Insurance Company Limited handed over a cheque of Tk1,82,87,587 being settlement of insurance claim against The Banker's Blanket Bond (BBB) policy to Emranul Huq, managing director of Dhaka Bank Ltd.

Mohd Shawkat Ali, chairman of EC Committee, Md. Akhtar Hossain Sannamat, FCA, FCS, chairman of audit committee, Mohammad Abdullah, chairman of claims and re-insurance committee, Abdul Hamid, FCA, CEO, Sujit Kumar Bhowmik DMD of PICL along with high offficials of Dhaka Bank were also present in the ceremony.

Prime Insurance launched for the first time the Banker's Blanket Bond (BBB) ​​policy in Bangladesh with the approval of the IDRA and the first Insurance claim under BBB policy is also being paid by Prime Insurance Company Ltd to Dhaka Bank Ltd.

Emranul Huq, managing director of Dhaka Bank Limited, expressed his gratitude and deep satisfaction to Prime Insurance and confirmed to continue their business support to Prime Insurance. 

Chairman of the company, Suzadur Rahman thanked the management of Prime Insurance for settling the claim promptly and also advised the management to continue this practice towards all the clients.

