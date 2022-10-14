Civil Society for special actions to protect health, livelihoods of climate vulnerable women

Rights-based civil society representatives demanded urgent action to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of women and adolescents, whose health is in danger owing to the adverse effects of climate change.

They were speaking at a virtual press conference held Friday (14 October) marking International Rural Women's Day, to be celebarated Saturday, said a press release.

The National Committee for International Rural Women's Day Observation organised the press conference.

Speakers in the press conference opined that the health, livelihood, and environment of the people of the coastal areas, lowlands, hills, and mountains have been affected the most due to the impact of climate change. Its impact on food, nutrition, livelihood as well as the health of women and girls is severe.

Tamanna Rahman presented the keynote speech on behalf of the organisers at the press conference. The event was moderated by Ferdous Ara Rumee.

Tamanna Rahman said, climate change is harming the life, livelihood, agriculture, and health of the people of coastal, haor, char, or hilly areas and women and girls are usually the first victims of any disaster.

"According to research, the amount of salt entering women's bodies with drinking water is causing more miscarriages in women in coastal areas than in other parts of the country. Due to the lack of financial ability to get long-term treatment, most marginal women consider a hysterectomy as a permanent solution," she said.

Due to the lack of clean water, most girls are forced to wash their menstrual clothes with salt water. Which causes various diseases in their uterus.

On the other hand, women in mountain regions suffer from malnutrition, and on top of that many of them fall ill while collecting water along the mountain paths.

"Considering these realities, it is important to adopt and implement special plans for the people of this region. In particular, they need to ensure their health, nutrition, livelihood, and emergency healthcare," Tamanna added.

International Rural Women's Day Celebration National Committee chairperson Shamima Akhter chaired the event. Committee members Masuda Farooq Rata, Manju Ara Begum, Syed Aminul Hoque, Sheikh Asad, Salma Akter, Monowara Pervin, Tahrima Afroz, Syeda Shamima Sultana, Protiva Banerjee, Mustafa Kamal Akand and others spoke on the occasion.