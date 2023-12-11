Civil society demands to ensure the human rights of all to prevent humanitarian crises around the world

10 December marks World Human Rights Day, celebrated globally under the theme "Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All." At a seminar organized by COAST Foundation today, speakers emphasized the importance of human rights for everyone to prevent global humanitarian crises.

They discussed the need for forming a civil society to ensure the rights of all individuals, reads a press release.

The seminar titled "Human Being is all Above" was held in the hall room of Light House and Family Retreat Hotel in the city. The seminar was conducted by COAST Foundation's Assistant Director Zahangir Alam. Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Chairman Kaisarul Haque Jewel was present as the chief guest.

Fazlul Quader Chowdhury, president of Cox's Bazar District Press Club, was present as the President. Senior journalist and writer Nurul Islam, Daily Star's Cox's Bazar Staff Correspondent Mohammad Ali Jinnat, 'AGRAJATRA' chairman Neelima Akhtar Chowdhury, BAPA Cox's Bazar district president HM Ershad, Women and Child Prevention Tribunal APP Advocate Saki A Kausar, Prof. and writer Maqbul Ahmed, General Secretary of Cox's Bazar Sahitya Academy Ruhul Quader Babul, ATN Bangla Cox's Bazar District Representative Moazzem Hossain Shakil, General Secretary of Ukhia Imam Samiti Maulana Mohammad Zafar Alam, Chief Executive of Wait & C' Jasim Uddin Siddiqui, Senior Journalist HM Faridul Alam Shahin, Mukti Cox's Bazar Program Development Specialist Md. Ashraful Haque and Mustafa Kamal Akand, Director of COAST Foundation. A total of 35 civil society representatives, local public representatives, prominent journalists, and lawyers were present in it, including members of Cox's Bazar Civil Society and NGO Forum.

In the president's speech, Fazlul Quader Chowdhury said "It is important to be able to speak about rights everywhere, but we are living in a world where voices are silenced. Everyone must work together to establish human rights by reducing retaliation".

As the Chief Guest, Kaiserul Haque Jewel asserted, "A person has certain rights from his birth and these are human rights. There are 30 articles in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 18 fundamental rights in our constitution. These rights are being violated in different ways in different countries of the world. United Nations organizations work to ensure human rights in the world. We must all work to protect human rights. We must ensure that no one's human rights are violated."

Maqbool Ahmed drew attention to the plight of displaced Rohingya citizens, expressing concern over Myanmar's failure to protect its citizens' rights. He urged states to take a proactive role in ensuring the well-being of their citizens.

Nurul Islam uttered the paradox of discussing human rights while witnessing gross violations globally, such as indiscriminate child killings in Palestine. He deemed the establishment of human rights as one of the most challenging tasks in the contemporary world, necessitating a unified voice.

Nilima Akhtar Chowdhury said "Human rights are not being practiced anywhere in the family, society, state. None of us try to find out why research is not being done. It is very important to create awareness about human rights, in which case we have to consider the youth first".

Muhammad Ali Jinnat called for collective resistance in areas where human rights are violated and urged civil society representatives to actively contribute to establishing human rights.

Mustafa Kamal Akand said, "Bangladesh is a country of harmony. We have to practice human rights from our respective places to sustain this bond of harmony".