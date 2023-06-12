Citytouch reaches the milestone of 5 lakh customers

City Bank’s digital banking platform reaches milestone of 5 lakh customers

Citytouch, the digital banking platform of the City Bank, has become the first mobile banking application of Bangladesh that has hit the milestone of 5 lakh internet banking users.

Sources at the City Bank said their users include both individual customers and small businesses.

Currently, Tk200 crore daily transactions are happening through Citytouch. This app allows customers to transact up to Tk30 lakh each day. Customers can avail many transaction-related services like fund transfer to any bank account, fund transfer to major MFS wallets, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, Bangla QR merchant payment, cardless ATM withdrawal etc.

Besides, many account and card-related services have also been digitised through Citytouch, including Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) and Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) opening, cheque book requisition, cheque stop, card activation, card PIN reset, contact information change and many more.

Over 60,000 transactions take place every day through Citytouch. To date, 60,000 DPS and 21,000 FDR have been opened through Citytouch. This also saves huge amounts of paperwork for the bank, which in turn helps the sustainability of the environment through less paper usage and also less travelling by the customers.

City Bank officials said the application launched in 2013. Since then the bank has always strived to add more and more banking features and products in Citytouch in order to make it a one-stop digital banking solution for the customers.

Citytouch offers the convenience of doing banking right from the comfort of one's home. This helps customers avoid the stubborn traffic situation and as a result saves their time and significant cost.

''City Bank has always prioritised the security of applications used by its valued customers when developing any digital product. Citytouch ensures the highest level of information security through multi-factor authentication for each and every transaction. Citytouch is also a PCIDSS-compliant application and it ensures that customer data is protected through end-to-end encryption,'' said Syed Ibrahim Saajid, vice president and head of Citytouch.

"We want to be the most preferred financial service provider in the digital domain with innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology," he added.

