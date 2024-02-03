Cityscape International partners with Asiatic Mindshare

Cityscape International Limited has signed up with Asiatic Mindshare Limited as their exclusive communication partner for TV, radio, print, cinema, digital, OOH and creative services.

From now on, Asiatic Mindshare will design and execute advertising communications and campaigns, covering digital, TV, print and outdoor media to spread and build awareness of Cityscape Lifestyle among the target groups, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed between the two parties at the Cityscape Lifestyle Tower on Thursday (1 February).

Nahid Sarwar, managing director; Mustafa Moin Sarwar, director and Umme Habiba Poonam, assistant manager of Cityscape International Limited were present at the signing ceremony. From Asiatic Mindshare— Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, managing partner; Shabab Sabbir, assistant director, Digital; Mohammad Arif, assistant director, Planning; Shams Rubayetur Rahman, head of Account Management; Rafayet Sikder Razot, assistant director, Brand Communication; Nayeema Akbar, deputy head of Client Service were present.

Cityscape has been working to enrich the lives of Bangladeshi people with modern and contemporary lifestyle solutions keeping up with the global trends and Asiatic Mindshare Limited has been holding the place of the number 1 media agency of Bangladesh for quite a long time now. Both the parties have expressed great confidence and optimism regarding this collaboration.