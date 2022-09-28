City Insurance wins Insurance Asia Award 2022

Photo: Courtesy

City General Insurance Company Limited won the prestigious Insurance Asia Awards 2022 on Claims Initiative of the Year - Bangladesh which was judged by an esteemed panel consisting of different professional members.

The panel members evaluated company's strong claims paying ability position and services to the clients with professional and honesty and efficiently handling claims to pay clients as an easy process of minimum requirements within stipulated time, reads a press release.

This indicates its good market reputation and clients satisfaction of the company.

The Insurance Asia Awards 2022 is one of the programme of Charlton Media Group Pte. Ltd., Singapore. The Insurance Asia Awards is organized by Charlton Media Group Pte. Ltd. a leading b2b publication and events company in Asia with titles as Singapore Business Review.

It is a prestigious event that recognises the best of the insurers in Asia which successfully navigate around various market challenges whilst keeping clients satisfied and maintaining fruitful revenue. It has a print run distributed to top insurance companies across Asia and biannual publication devoted to insurance companies, investors, professionals and policymakers.

