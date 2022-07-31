City Group’s ‘Bari Theke Phera’ campaign garners praise 

City Group's original post-eid campaign "Bari Theke Phera" has garnered praise for successfully portraying the emotional journey of everyone who lives far from home due to their job.

This heart-touching campaign has many marvelling aspects of being amazing but the most attractive note is the untapped idea of creating a story about the culture of leaving home after Eid vacation, said a press release.

Despite the sorrow, there is a joy in returning hidden underneath, the story tried to showcase it.

The story depicts this context through three different kinds of people from diversified social circumstances returning to their regular lives.

Traditionally, homemade food is widely used as a form of showing affection. When people return with homemade food their family members made, it is not only food but also the memory of love and affection. Sharing those food works like a reminder of everyone's family at home and inspires them to move on. It also illustrated our cross-cultural celebration of love.

Skilful direction helped the story and with their accurate expression, the actors led audiences to reality from fiction.

The campaign aired on TV, radio, social media, OTT platforms and digital billboards during Eid vacation. It also reached a larger crowd of people and amused them as well.

More than 80 million people viewed this campaign on social media till now. They expressed their relevance to the story with a lot of aspiring comments.

City Group's YouTube channel and Facebook Page is showcasing the campaign.

This song is now available on different musical platforms like Spotify, I-tunes, Apple Store, and JioSaavn.