City General Insurance wins gold at 23rd ICAB National Award

City General Insurance Company Limited has been awarded the prestigious 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022 and achieved the Gold award in the Insurance (General) category.

The awarding ceremony of the 23rd National Award for The Best Presented Annual Reports 2022 is organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Monday (30 October ), reads a press release.

The Chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited, Hossain Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer Md. Shamim Hossain, Executive Vice President and CFO Sheikh Azizul Haque, and Company Secretary (Acting) Mohammed Ashaduzzaman Sarkar received the said award.

The chief guest at the event was Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The special guest was Planning Minister Dr. Shamsul Alam. ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA along with other leaders of ICAB were also present.