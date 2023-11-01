City General Insurance wins gold at 23rd ICAB National Award

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 06:04 pm

City General Insurance wins gold at 23rd ICAB National Award

Press Release
01 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 06:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City General Insurance Company Limited has been awarded the prestigious 23rd ICAB National Award for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022 and achieved the Gold award in the Insurance (General) category. 

The awarding ceremony of the 23rd National Award for The Best Presented Annual Reports 2022 is organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on Monday (30 October ), reads a press release.

The Chairman of City General Insurance Company Limited,  Hossain Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer  Md. Shamim Hossain, Executive Vice President and CFO  Sheikh Azizul Haque, and Company Secretary (Acting)  Mohammed Ashaduzzaman Sarkar received the said award. 

The chief guest at the event was  Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. 

The special guest was Planning Minister Dr. Shamsul Alam. ICAB President  Md. Moniruzzaman FCA along with other leaders of ICAB were also present.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

3h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

3h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

5m | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

3h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

7h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

23h | TBS Economy