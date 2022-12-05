City General Insurance Company Ltd gets ICAB National Award 2021

The City General Insurance Company Limited has been awarded the prestigious ICAB Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 in the "insurance category."

An event titled – ICAB 22nd National Award for The Best Presented Annual Reports 2021 – was organised in this regard by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at a city hotel on Saturday (3 December).

Hossain Akhtar, chairman and Md Shamim Hossain, CEO, of City General Insurance Company Limited received the award from the chief guest Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at an event, reads a press release.

Among others, Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam – chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, president-ICAB and senior officials were also present at the award-giving ceremony.