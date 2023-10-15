City General Insurance Company awarded ICSB Gold Award

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City General Insurance Company Limited Awarded the "ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance Excellence in Non-life Insurance" category. 

The award ceremony of 10th ICSB National Award 2022 for Corporate Governance Excellence was organised by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on Saturday 14 October.

Hossain Akhtar, Chairman, Md. Shamim Hossain, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Azizul Haque, Executive Vice President & CFO and Mohammed Ashaduzzaman Sarkar, Company Secretary (Acting) of City General Insurance Company Limited, received the award from the special guest of the event Md. Najibur Rahman, Chairman, Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF). 

Among others Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, President-ICSB were also present at the ceremony.

 

City General Insurance Company

