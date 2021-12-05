City Brokerage Limited awarded DSE FIX Certification

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 11:54 am

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam awarded FIX Protocol Connection Certification to City Brokerage Limited. 

The certificate was handed over in a gleaming ceremony held at Securities Commission Bhaban in the capital on 2 December, read a press release. 

Misbah Uddin Affan Yusuf, managing director and CEO received the certification on behalf of City Brokerage Limited.  

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of BSEC, Mizanur Rahman, commissioner BSEC, Md Abdul Halim, commissioner BSEC, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director of DSE and higher officials of BSEC, DSE and City Brokerage Limited were also present at the event.

