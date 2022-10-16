City Bank’s subsidiary CBL Money Transfer launches ‘City Remit’ mobile money transfer app

Non-resident Bangladeshis can remit money to Bangladesh through "City Remit" Mobile Remittance App of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd – a subsidiary company of City Bank.

"City Remit" is an online money transfer service of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd in Malaysia that allows migrant wage-earners to transfer money from Malaysia to Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, said a press release.

CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd Malaysia arranged "Bangladesh Remittance Meet-up 2022" programme Sunday (16 October) at AnCasa Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. It also launched "City Remit" Mobile Remittance App.

Md Golam Sarwar, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia and Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank and CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd Malaysia launched the App.

Farooq Sobhan, former foreign secretary of Bangladesh and Director of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd Malaysia, Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank and Director of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd Malaysia, Dato Gurcharan Singh, director of CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd Malaysia along with senior officials of CBL Money Transfer were also present at the event.

According to the media release, City Remit is a cross-border remittance sending app for Bangladeshi expatriates along with above 7 countries living in Malaysia who can send money to their own countries either by visiting the City Bank Money Transfer branches or using online bank accounts in Malaysia. CBL Money Transfer is offering attractive exchange rates with low transaction fees along with speedy transfer times. All transactions are secure and private with strict security measures to safeguard customer's transactions and personal details.

Any non-resident customer can get the convenience of sending money instantly and securely from his Malaysian Bank account to his country through Cash Pick-up, Account Transfer and Mobile Wallet by `City Remit'. Customers need to install the app in their mobile and need to do face to face verification only for the first time, thereafter, he/she can send money to their country from the comfort of their homes in just a few minutes, avoiding the hassle of travelling to remittance houses office. CBL Money Transfer Sdn Bhd is a licensed money service business company in Malaysia and specialised in cross-border remittances.