City Bank wins Top Bank’s Award by BB in Sustainability Rating for two consecutive years

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 01:19 pm

City Bank has been awarded as the top bank in the "Sustainability Rating" by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for the performance years 2020 and 2021. 

In two consecutive years City Bank won the Top-10 bank's award from the central bank of Bangladesh. 

On 30 June, BB arranged "Sustainability Rating Recognition Ceremony" where Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director & chief business officer of City Bank received the award from Fazle Kabir, Bangladesh Bank Governor. 

Faruk Ahmed, DMD & head of Trade Services of City Bank, AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Abu Farah Md. Nasser, deputy governor; Nurun Nahar, executive director; Khondkar Morshed Millat, director; and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, additional director, Bangladesh Bank; and CEO's of rest nine awardee banks were also present at the award ceremony.

This rating has been categorised by Bangladesh Bank based on the banks' performance in four indicators, including Sustainable Finance, Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and Core Banking Sustainability. 

It has been a true accomplishment for City Bank to be recognized for its initiative for greening the economy. Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO, City Bank, has opined Sustainability as one of the highest priorities of the bank. 

City Bank took a step forward by joining the UN convened Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) as the first bank in Bangladesh with the aim of supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. City Bank incorporates Sustainable Banking in its lending practices and motivates its customers to invest in sustainable industry for betterment of people and create a better planet for the future generation.
 

