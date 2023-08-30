City Bank wins top bank's award by Bangladesh Bank in sustainability rating for three consecutive years

City Bank has been awarded as a top bank in the 'Sustainability Rating' given by Bangladesh Bank for 2022.

This latest award including, City Bank is the winner of the award now for three years in a row.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of the bank, has received the award from central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Tuesday (29 August).

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor, Md Khurshid Alam, executive governor and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank were also present at the award ceremony.

This rating by Bangladesh Bank reflects the bank's good performances in five indicators, which include sustainable finance, green refinance, corporate social responsibilities (CSR), core banking sustainability and financial inclusion.