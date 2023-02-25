City Bank signs MoU with Bangladesh Agricultural University

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Agricultural University at City Bank Center.

Under this agreement both organisations will work together to establish a knowledge partnership which will assist education & human resources development in the field of agriculture with the objective to increase agricultural production and its quality, capacity building and innovation, says a press release.

City Bank will provide a sizeable fund into agricultural sector throughout the year 2023 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The fund will be focused on agricultural research and development areas to ensure sustainable food security in Bangladesh. The areas will cover the capacity building of agricultural research in higher education, collaborative agricultural development research and innovation to increase production through technology transfer, agricultural mechanization etc.

Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System (BAURES), Institute of Bangladesh Agricultural University will execute the whole program on behalf of the bank.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO of City Bank and Professor Dr. Lutful Hassan, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Professor Dr. A K M Mominul Islam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Dr. Md. Zainul Abedin, director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director & CFO and high officials of both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.