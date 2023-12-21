City Bank signs bancassurance agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:29 pm

City Bank signs bancassurance agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited to commence their Bancassurance business.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Guardian Life Insurance Limited Head Office. City Bank will offer insurance policy to its customer, issued by Guardian Life Insurance Limited under recently issued Bancassurance Guideline by Bangladesh Bank & IDRA, subject to get approval & license as corporate agent.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer, Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD & Chief Risk Officer, Faruk Ahmed, DMD & Head of Trade Service Division, Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager, Arup Haider Head of Retail Banking from City Bank and Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business, Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Head of Bancassurance, M. Saud Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

2h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

6h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

11h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

52m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

37m | TBS Programs
Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

1h | TBS Stories
Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

2h | TBS World