City Bank signs bancassurance agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited

City Bank has signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited to commence their Bancassurance business.

The signing ceremony was held recently at Guardian Life Insurance Limited Head Office. City Bank will offer insurance policy to its customer, issued by Guardian Life Insurance Limited under recently issued Bancassurance Guideline by Bangladesh Bank & IDRA, subject to get approval & license as corporate agent.

Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO of City Bank and Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer, Kazi Azizur Rahman, DMD & Chief Information Officer, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD & Chief Risk Officer, Faruk Ahmed, DMD & Head of Trade Service Division, Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager, Arup Haider Head of Retail Banking from City Bank and Mahmudur Rahman Khan, Head of Retail Business, Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Head of Bancassurance, M. Saud Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and other high officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.