City Bank signs an Agreement with Meghna Bank for digital transaction

Corporates

Press Release
18 October, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank and Meghna Bank recently signed an agreement to enable digital transactions between the Citytouch App and MeghnaPay Wallet at the City Bank Head Office. 

Under this agreement, Citytouch customers will be able to avail of fund transfer service to MeghnaPay Wallet from Citytouch and vice-versa. On top of that, MeghnaPay customers will have the ability to "add money" from American Express, MasterCard and VISA cards using City Bank Payment Gateway to their MeghnaPay accounts, reads a press release. 

Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO of City Bank and Sohail R. K. Hussain, managing director & CEO of Meghna Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Banks. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing directors, Kazi Azizur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief information officer, Md. Arup Haider, head of Retail Banking from City Bank, Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy managing director Kazi Farhana Zabin, head of Liability and wealth Management from Meghna Bank and other high officials of both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

 

