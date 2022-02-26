City Bank signs agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:06 am

The offer starts on 1 February and ends on 31 March, 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days’ prior departure. Photo: Courtesy
The offer starts on 1 February and ends on 31 March, 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days’ prior departure. Photo: Courtesy

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd at City Bank.

Under the agreement, City Bank American Express Credit and Debit card holders will enjoy 10% discount on Dhaka-Male return fare on Maldivian airlines. Also, they will enjoy a package starting at total Tk.53,000/- per person on twin sharing basis. This package includes 3 days 2 nights' accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel, complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat.

According to a press release, the offer starts on 1 February and ends on 31 March 2022. Bookings have to be made 10 days' prior departure.

Zafrul Hasan, Head of Digital Financial Services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. High officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing.

 

