City Bank Signs Agreement with IFAD Group

City Bank has signed an agreement with IFAD Group for Employee Banking facility.

The signing ceremony was held recently at the IFAD Tower Tejgaon.

The higher management of IFAD group will also avail Citygem Priority banking facilities under this agreement.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director & chief business officer of City Bank and Taskeen Ahmed, group deputy managing director of IFAD Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Md. Arup Haider, head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mahmud Gony, head of Commercial Banking, Fahria Huque, head of Citygem Priority Banking, Hasan Uddin Ahmed, head of Employee Banking of City Bank and the high officials from both organisations were also present at the event.

