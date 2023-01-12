City Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on refinance scheme

City Bank recently signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the refinance scheme of Tk5,000 crore for the agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country.

Under this agreement, City Bank can disburse agriculture credit to the root level farmers at a maximum rate of 4%, said a press release.

In presence of central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Mashrur Arefin, managing director & chief executive officer of City Bank and Md Abul Kalam Azad, director, Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Jahangir Alam Conference Room of the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other high officials of the Bangladesh Bank and City Bank were also present on the occasion.