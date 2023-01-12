City Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on refinance scheme

Corporates

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

City Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on refinance scheme

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 05:16 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

City Bank recently signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the refinance scheme of Tk5,000 crore for the agriculture sector to ensure food security of the country.

Under this agreement, City Bank can disburse agriculture credit to the root level farmers at a maximum rate of 4%, said a press release.

In presence of central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Mashrur Arefin, managing director & chief executive officer of City Bank and Md Abul Kalam Azad, director, Agriculture Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Jahangir Alam Conference Room of the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan along with other high officials of the Bangladesh Bank and City Bank were also present on the occasion.

City Bank / refinance scheme / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

26m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'