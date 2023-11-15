City Bank signs agreement with ADN Telecom

City Bank has signed an agreement with ADN Telecom Ltd for employee banking facility.

The signing ceremony was held recently at City Bank head office, rads a press release.

From now onwards, ADN Telecom Ltd will avail employee banking facilities of City Bank under this agreement.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO of City Bank and Asif Mahmood, chairman of ADN Telecom signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer, Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD, Md. Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager, Md. Arup Haider Head of Retail Banking, Hasan Uddin Ahmed, Head of Employee Banking from City Bank and Henry Hilton, Managing Director, Ziaul Haque Director & Chief Business Officer of ADN Telecom and other high officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

