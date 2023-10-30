City Bank reports 15% growth in Q3 net profit

City Bank has disclosed its quarter three earnings at a virtual event. Existing and potential investors from across the globe, researchers, analysts and many others involved in capital markets joined the event, read a press release.

The bank reported Tk379 crore consolidated net profit after tax in the nine months from January to September, confirming a 15% growth from last year. In the same period last year, the bank posted Tk331 crore profit after tax. During the first nine months of this year, consolidated earnings per share was recorded at Tk3.09 against last year's Tk2.70.

At the event, Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin briefly discussed the current strategic priorities of the bank. Among other speakers were the bank's Assistant Managing Director and CFO Md Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Business Officer Sheikh Mohammad Maroof as well as Deputy Managing Directors Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui and AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar.

The bank claims to have achieved noticeable growth in recent years in all its focus areas including sustainable and green objectives.