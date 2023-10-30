City Bank reports 15% growth in 3rd Quarter net profit

City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q3, 2023 results. Existing and potential investors from across the globe and researchers, analysts and many individuals involved in capital market joined the event, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the bank reported Tk. 379 crore consolidated profit after tax in 9 months, ie, January to September 2023, which shows a growth of 15% from last year's same period when the bank posted Tk. 331 crore profit after tax. Due to this result, consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk. 3.09 against that of Tk. 2.70 during the same period of last year.

The event started with the presentation by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AMD &CFO, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, MD & CEO, who briefly discussed the current strategic priorities of the bank. Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer, Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD & Chief Risk Officer, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD & HoICC were also present in the event.

The event ended with a Q&A session. The Bank attracted much attention from investor communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable growth in all business lines including its mission of embracing sustainable and green objectives.