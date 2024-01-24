City Bank receives approval from Bangladesh Bank to start bancassurance business

City Bank has received approval from the Bangladesh Bank today to start Bancassurance business with Guardian Life Insurance Ltd.

This is the first approval of its kind received by any bank in the country, reads a press release.

This approval will allow City Bank to market and sell insurance products from its branches and other channels very soon after receiving the necessary nod from Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, director of Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank, handed over the approval document to Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD and Chief Business Officer of City Bank.