City Bank re-elects Aziz Al Kaiser as chairman, Hossain Khaled vice chairman

Corporates

Press Release
24 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 07:36 pm

Aziz Al Kaiser (L), Hossain Khaled (R). Photo: Courtesy
Aziz Al Kaiser (L), Hossain Khaled (R). Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Directors of City Bank announced the re-election of Aziz Al Kaiser as chairman and Hossain Khaled as vice chairman respectively. This marks their fourth consecutive term in these positions.

Aziz Al Kaiser, a founding director of City Bank, first took on the role of chairman in 2007, steering the bank through three successive years of growth. His leadership has been instrumental in launching several pioneering initiatives such as fully centralised operation and online banking, retail banking, American Express cards, Citygem priority banking, City Alo women's banking, small and microfinance business, digital loans, and the country's inaugural Bancassurance business among other things.

Furthermore, he has been pivotal in the creation of the bank's subsidiaries, including City Brokerage, City Bank Capital Resources, CBL Money Transfer Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia, and City Hong Kong Ltd.

Under his guidance, the bank has evolved from a conventional banking institution to a technology-focused entity. In the last five years alone, the bank's net profit has surged impressively from Tk222 crore in 2018 to Tk638 crore in 2023.

The Return on Equity has also seen a significant increase, rising from 8.7% to 17.7% within the same period. During this same period, the bank has been honoured as the 'Top Sustainable Bank' by the central bank for three consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth.

Kaiser is a distinguished entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio in the manufacturing, services, and trading sectors. He holds the position of Director at Partex Star Group and is the Chairman and Managing Director of several of its entities. Additionally, he presides over City Bank's subsidiary in Malaysia, which has successfully expanded to 15 branches

Hossain Khaled, another sponsor director of City Bank, is an alumnus of the University of Toledo, Ohio, where he earned his BBA in Accounting, and of Texas A&M University (TAMU), Texas, USA, where he completed his MBA in International Banking.

Since joining the Anwar Group of Industries in 2000, Mr. Khaled has led various company divisions and achieved numerous accolades, including being the youngest President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Co-Chairman of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum.

His leadership has seen him elected as President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry four times. He is the inaugural president of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Bangladesh and serves as the Group Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries.

Within City Bank, he is a member of the Executive Committee and Convener of the Bank's Risk Management Committee. He also holds the position of Chairman of City Brokerage Ltd and City Hong Kong Ltd.

