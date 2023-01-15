City Bank promotes Mahia Juned to Additional Managing Director

Corporates

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

City Bank promotes Mahia Juned to Additional Managing Director

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank has promoted Mahia Juned as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank.

Mahia served as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer & CAMLCO of the same bank before being promoted to the position of AMD, reads a press release.

In her new position, she will continue to be the Chief Operating Officer & CAMLCO and also be in charge of the women's affairs of the organisation.

Mahia pursued her BBA from Assumption University, Thailand. She started her career in 1994 with Citibank, NA Bangladesh as an operations officer and left the bank in 2001 as resident VP & head of operations.

She joined City Bank again in 2007 as the first vice president and head of project management. She became the DMD of the bank in 2016. Mahia's responsibilities have significantly expanded during her tenure at City bank. Of late, she started directly assisting the CEO in running the Human Resources functions of the bank as well.

She is the first female AMD in the bank's 40 years of history. She became the first female member of the bank's management committee in 2013. She is also serving on the boards of City Hong Kong Ltd, a subsidiary of City Bank, and IDLC Finance Ltd.

City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC