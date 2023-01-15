City Bank promotes Mahia Juned to Additional Managing Director

City Bank has promoted Mahia Juned as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the bank.

Mahia served as the Deputy Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer & CAMLCO of the same bank before being promoted to the position of AMD, reads a press release.

In her new position, she will continue to be the Chief Operating Officer & CAMLCO and also be in charge of the women's affairs of the organisation.

Mahia pursued her BBA from Assumption University, Thailand. She started her career in 1994 with Citibank, NA Bangladesh as an operations officer and left the bank in 2001 as resident VP & head of operations.

She joined City Bank again in 2007 as the first vice president and head of project management. She became the DMD of the bank in 2016. Mahia's responsibilities have significantly expanded during her tenure at City bank. Of late, she started directly assisting the CEO in running the Human Resources functions of the bank as well.

She is the first female AMD in the bank's 40 years of history. She became the first female member of the bank's management committee in 2013. She is also serving on the boards of City Hong Kong Ltd, a subsidiary of City Bank, and IDLC Finance Ltd.