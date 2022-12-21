City Bank opens new branch at Bashundhara

City Bank inaugurated a new branch at Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka today (21 December).

Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of the bank, cut ribbons to launch the new branch at a ceremony held at the branch premises, reads a press release.

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO; Additional Managing Directors Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mahbubur Rahman; and other high officials of the bank and local dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

In his speech, Aziz Al Kaiser stated that opening of this new branch at Bashundhara is part of bank's vision to offer its services to the doorsteps of its clients.

"For last 39 years, City Bank has been providing necessary retail banking, small business, cards, trade and other services from its branches to enrich the lives of its customers," he said.

The branch is equipped with full-fledged modern and digital banking facilities. It will offer customers retail loans, deposits, cards, Islamic Banking, customer care, remittances and other ancillary services.