City Bank observes World Environment Day

City Bank held a tree plantation program on 5 June 2024 at Gulshan Link Road with the collaboration of Gulshan Society, Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajuk.

As part of weeklong celebration of World Environment Day, the bank held this event, reads a press release.

Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, as the chief guest and Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of City Bank, as the special guest, inaugurated the event, reads a press release.

The program was conducted by Barrister Omar Sadat, director of Gulshan Society, where Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO of City Bank, Major (Rtd) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, member of Rajuk and top officials of four organisations were also present.

For the last few years, City Bank has been taking various steps on environmental issues as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In continuation of this, it planted more than one lac trees at Mirshori Banga Bandhu Industrial City, Feni Economic Zone and various schools of the country already.

Like previous few years the bank organized a week long program with various events to celebrate World Environment Day this year. Recently the bank launched a Green Savings Account as part of its sustainability initiatives.

Under this product, the bank has started planting one tree against each account opened. Apart from this, the bank actively participated in the tree plantation program with Gulshan Society and started planting 5000 trees beginning with this event.

Along with the tree plantation, City Bank started working with Gulshan Society, Dhaka North City Corporation and Rajuk this year to restore the water bodies around Gulshan areas to its former pollution-free state.