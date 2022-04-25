City Bank joins UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Corporates

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 03:49 pm

Related News

City Bank joins UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 03:49 pm
City Bank joins UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance

City Bank has recently joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), an industry-led, UN-convened alliance of banks worldwide, in line with its commitment to a greener planet.

The bank is committed to align its lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, following the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.

The NZBA is convened by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and is the banking element of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), chaired by UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. Representing almost 40% of global banking assets, with over 100 members from 40 countries, the Alliance is a critical step in the mobilisation of the financial sector for climate. It recognizes the vital role of banks in supporting the global transition of the real economy to a low-carbon, sustainable, and inclusive economy. 

City Bank has been contributing to the sustainable growth of the economy and improving people's quality of life without compromising the life of future generations through its lending, investment, and advisory services. It has been rated as one of the top-10 sustainable banks in Bangladesh by the central bank's Sustainability Rating 2020 due to its significant contribution to sustainable finance and green finance. 

To attain the global targets set through the Paris Agreement and the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in light of the government's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) and Sustainable Finance Policy of the central bank of Bangladesh, City Bank incorporates responsible financing in its lending practices and steers customers' Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments for the betterment of people and planet. It looks forward to engaging with its clients as an NZBA member bank to support them in their low-carbon transition plans and accelerate action on climate.

Environment

City Bank / UN / Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

3h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

6h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

3h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

6h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2