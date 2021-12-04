City Bank introduces Sharia based banking     

City Bank has introduced new form of Islamic banking service "Cityislamic" for its customers.

The service was officially inaugurated today at a press conference at The Westin Hotel in Dhaka, read a press release.

The bank has come up with "Cityislamic" with a view to modernising its previous service "City Manarah".

City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled, Sharia Supervisory Committee Chairman Dr Md Anwar Hossain Molla, Managing Director and CEO MAsrur Arefin, and Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maruf were present on the occasion.

From now on, City Bank customers will be able to avail Islamic banking services based on full Shariah and advanced technology in addition to conventional banking at over 150 branches, sub-branches, CTJEM and SME centers across the country.

In addition, customers can also avail Islamic banking services through the bank's digital banking app Citytouch.

Besides, Bank City has introduced the country's first American Express Islamic credit and debit card for its customers.

