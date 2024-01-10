City Bank inks cash management deal with aamarPay for Digital Solutions

City Bank has recently signed an agreement at its head office with aamarPay, one of the pioneer online payment gateway service providers and Fintech companies in Bangladesh.

Under this agreement, City Bank will be facilitating online digital collections and payments to aamarPay through the bank's internet banking platform CityLive.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, AMD & Chief Business Officer, City Bank and A M

Ishtiaque Sarwar, MD and Founder, aamarPay signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Tahsin Haq, EVP & Head of Corporate Cash Management, City Bank and Abdul Muktadir Azad, COO, aamarPay and other high officials from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.