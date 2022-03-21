City Bank, IFAD Autos gift 2 buses to DU students

City Bank and Ifad Autos have gifted two buses to the students of Dhaka University on occasion of the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser and Ifad Autos Chairman Iftekhar Alam Tipu jointly handed over the bus keys to Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman in a programme at Senate Building of DU recently.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal of DU, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, MD and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and other senior officials from City Bank, Ifad Autos and Dhaka University were also present at this occasion.

Aziz Al Kaiser said, "The contribution of Dhaka University in the field of education and culture is undeniable. As far I know, this university has produced 13 presidents and 7 prime ministers so far. We feel proud to cooperate with the university and we are willing to do something bigger in future."

City Bank chairman then announced a monthly stipend of Tk5,000 per month for 200 physically & mentally challenged students of the university.

Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu said, "We have gifted 2 buses to the students of Dhaka University. The students of Dhaka University are the future leaders. We think this is not a cost to us, rather an investment into a noble cause."

DU VC thanked and extended his gratitude to City Bank and Ifad Autos for their support and urged them to come forward with such cooperation in future.

