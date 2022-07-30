City Bank holds its Earning Disclosure Q2 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
30 July, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 02:08 pm

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q2, 2022 financial performances on 28 July over digital platform. 

Existing & potential investors across the globe, researchers & analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event on web platforms, reads a press release. 

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk2.04 for the period from January to June, 2022 against that of Tk2.16 during the same period last year. 

The bank also reported Tk2,172.18 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the period from January to June 2022, which was Tk2,307.30 million during the same period of last year. In solo basis, however, the bank's profit after tax has increased by Tk100 million in first six months of the year compared with same period of last year. Last year's Tk1958 million reached Tk2061 million in this year's first half.  

The event started with the presentation on Q2, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO who briefly discussed current strategies. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries which were responded by the management.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth among the PCBs and its initiatives. This event is part of the bank's continuous efforts to scale up investor relations.

