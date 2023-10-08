City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed among marginal farmers in Rajshahi

The City Bank recently distributed poultry feed and fish feed among the marginal farmers of Rajshahi as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The bank distributed 600 tonnes of four types poultry feed and fish feed to more than four hundred marginal farmers of Poba, Rajshahi, in collaboration with Heifer International Bangladesh, said a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank spoke at the event as guests. Nurun Nahar, Country Director of Heifer International Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Mahmud Gony, Head of Commercial Banking, Md. Ashanur Rahman, Country Business Manager and Shahriar Jamil Khan, Head of Brand & Communications of the bank were also present at the event.

As the chief guest, Maroof said, "The bank intends to greatly increase its assistance in the agri sector in order to support the growth of agriculture. Our aim is to contribute to the food security agenda of the government."