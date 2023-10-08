City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed among marginal farmers in Rajshahi

Corporates

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 08:08 pm

Related News

City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed among marginal farmers in Rajshahi

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 08:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The City Bank recently distributed poultry feed and fish feed among the marginal farmers of Rajshahi as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). 

The bank distributed 600 tonnes of four types poultry feed and fish feed to more than four hundred marginal farmers of Poba, Rajshahi, in collaboration with Heifer International Bangladesh, said a press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and  Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank spoke at the event as guests. Nurun Nahar, Country Director of Heifer International Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech. 

Mohammad Mahmud Gony, Head of Commercial Banking, Md. Ashanur Rahman, Country Business Manager and Shahriar Jamil Khan, Head of Brand & Communications of the bank were also present at the event.

As the chief guest, Maroof said, "The bank intends to greatly increase its assistance in the agri sector in order to support the growth of agriculture. Our aim is to contribute to the food security agenda of the government."

City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

11h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

11h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

53m | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

8h | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1d | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

1d | TBS Stories