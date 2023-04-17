City Bank declares financial performance for Q4

Corporates

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

City Bank declares financial performance for Q4

Press Release
17 April, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 06:34 pm

City bank announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 at an earnings disclosure event. 

The event was held on Monday (17 April) on a digital platform, reads a press release. 

Existing and potential investors from home and abroad, researchers and analysts, and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk3.98 for the 2022 against that of Tk4.58 during the same period in previous year. 

The bank also reported Tk4,781.26 million consolidated profit after tax during the year 2022, which was Tk5,494.16 million during the same period the year before.  

The event started with the presentation on Q4, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Acting Managing Director of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic positioning of the bank. 

Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control and Compliance were also present in the event. 

The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly. 

The Bank attracted attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh, the release added. 

City Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

6h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

8h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

10h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

2h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

6h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

8h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan