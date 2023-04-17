City Bank declares financial performance for Q4

City bank announced its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 at an earnings disclosure event.

The event was held on Monday (17 April) on a digital platform, reads a press release.

Existing and potential investors from home and abroad, researchers and analysts, and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk3.98 for the 2022 against that of Tk4.58 during the same period in previous year.

The bank also reported Tk4,781.26 million consolidated profit after tax during the year 2022, which was Tk5,494.16 million during the same period the year before.

The event started with the presentation on Q4, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Acting Managing Director of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic positioning of the bank.

Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control and Compliance were also present in the event.

The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.

The Bank attracted attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh, the release added.