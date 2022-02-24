City Bank cardholders to avail discounts on Dhaka-Male return air tickets

Corporates

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:57 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd at City Bank premises.

Under the agreement, City Bank American Express credit and debit card holders will enjoy 10% discount on Dhaka-Male return fare on Maldivian airlines.

Zafrul Hasan, head of digital financial services of City Bank and Morshedul Alam Chaklader, managing director of Maldivian GSA Total Air Services Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

The cardholders will enjoy a package starting at total Tk53,000 per person on twin sharing basis.

This package includes three days and two nights' accommodation in a 3-star beach hotel; complimentary breakfast, return air fare on Maldivian Airlines, return airport to hotel transfer on speed boat, the release added. 

The offer started on 1 February and ends 31 March this year.

Bookings have to be made 10 days prior departure. 

High officials of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.

